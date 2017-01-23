New volunteers needed to save lives in the Deepings

The Deepings First Responders are looking for volunteers to join its LIVES (Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Service) team.

Responders provide an emergency back-up to paramedics on any 999 ambulance call within the Deepings area from 7pm to 7am.

Operating on a rota system, volunteers are called at the same time as an ambulance is sent out to deal with heart attacks, strokes, seizures, falls, accidents and other medical emergencies.

For more details about training, equipment and fundraising, call Deepings LIVES coordinator Helen Bembridge on 01778 344330.