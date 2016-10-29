New warning for parents about burns risk to children

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service is warning parents about the risk of children being burned or scalded after nearly 300 cases in 2014/15.

According to Lincolnshire County Council’s public health team, 297 children went to hospital with scalds caused by hot drinks, electric cookers, hair straighteners, irons and radiators between April 2014 and March 2015.

Sadly, burn injuries are very common and can have long-term effects on families Ciaran O’Boyle, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Regional Burns Unit, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

Now Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has teamed up with Lincolnshire Community Health Service (LCHS) to raise awareness of the dangers of burns, how to prevent them and how to give first aid.

Steve Screaton, deputy community fire safety manager, said: “As a fire and rescue service, we sadly see first-hand the effects burns can have on toddlers and children.

“With the colder weather heading our way, please make sure you have a secure fire guard around a fire or heater and don’t dry washing near to them in case they catch alight.”

Meanwhile, Nottingham-based consultant plastic surgeon Ciaran O’Boyle said: “Sadly, burn injuries are very common and can have long-term effects on families.

“Typically, burn scarring affects hands and limbs and can change a person’s appearance forever.

“People with burn scarring may need many operations and other treatments throughout their lives.

“But nearly all burn injuries are preventable - in very simple ways.”