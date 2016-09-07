Nightjar spotted in Rutland for first time in two years

A wildlife enthusiast has made the first recorded sighting of a nightjar in Rutland in two years.

Richard Jeffs, of Finch Close, Uppingham, spotted the bird in his garden on the morning of August 27.

He said: “I’m not a twitcher but I do feed the birds and enjoy seeing them in the garden.

“As soon as I saw it, I was pretty confident it was a nightjar and a check in my bird book confirmed that.

“A neighbour saw it too – it was here for a couple of hours before flying off.”

Richard reported the sighting to the Rutland Natural History Society and was told it was the first time in two years a nightjar had been seen here.

Nightjars are ground-nesting nocturnal birds, similar in shape to a cuckoo. They have grey-brown plumage.

