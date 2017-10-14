No theme leads to image variety

It was a free for all at the September meeting of the Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society when photographers could choose the theme of their images.

Inevitably this led to a wide range of images and subjects competing for the monthly individual and group image competition.

Sue West won both the individual and group competitions with a detailed study of a tiger at the animal rescue centre at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

Tom Carlill was second in the individual competition and fourth in the group competition with his collection of pictures from the Burghley Horse Trials. His individual image is of a rider struggling at the Storm Doris fence.

Gordon Brown came joint third in the individual competition and second in the group competition with a selection of images from different times of the day along the north Norfolk coast. The pictures were notable for the colourful skies.

Walter Lodge was also joint third in the individual competition with ‘Dreaming’. His images included a man dreamily looking at the docked cruise ships at a port in the Canary Islands.

Veronica Watson was third in the group competition with a range of reflections captured in Dubrovnik, Burma and Malaysia.

The next meeting topic is Textures and will take place at Great Casterton Village Hall on October 19 from 8pm.

New members are welcome. E-mail secretary@stamford-photosoc.org.uk for more details.