Nominations open for Lincolnshire Good Citizen Awards

The search is on to find this year’s Lincolnshire Good Citizen Awards for people who go the extra mile to help others.

Winners in four categories, Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen, Community Group and Couple / Pair, will be invited to this summer’s Lincolnshire Show, with a guest, where they will be presented with a framed certificate.

The closing date for entries is April and for more information on how to make a nomination, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/goodcitizensaward or call 01522 554966 to request a nomination form.