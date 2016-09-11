Norman Dewis will speak on Jaguar’s history at Bourne Motor Racing Club meeting

Bourne Motor Racing Club will welcome one of the most important men in Jaguar’s racing development, Norman Dewis as the speaker to the September meeting on Thursday.

Norman will tell a story of personal achievement and of a heroic period in Jaguar’s history. In a career spanning 33 years, Norman tested and developed a remarkable series of cars.

The evening is a must for anyone with a passion for Jaguar cars and historic racing.

It takes place at Bourne Corn Exchange Hall at 8pm. Non members are welcome to attend, by paying £3 on the door.