Oakham Festival needs your help

The team behind Oakham Festival are looking for new committee members to lend a hand in making sure next year’s event is better than ever.

A new committee took over the running of the event in 2015 after long-standing organiser Joy Everitt stepped down. The events in 2015 and 2016 proved to be successful.

But the current committee is not at full capacity and more people, particularly those with an arts background, are needed.

Michelle Begy is one of the committee members.

She said: “We need people who can be hands on with events or have a knowledge of the arts.

“My strength is fundraising but that’s what we have a real lack of at the moment and it would be great to get that extra support in for the event, which is for the benefit of the whole of Oakham.”

Michelle is the daughter-in-law of former Rutland County Council leader Roger Begy, who died in February following a short battle with cancer. She said the event was very important to Roger and she is determined it will continue to go from strength to strength.

Michelle added: “Next year’s event is definitely going to go ahead but if it is to be sustainable in the long term, we need more hands.”

Other committee members included Pippa Woodley, Anne Mortimer, Joyce Lucas and Rutland Radio’s Rob Persani.

Next year’s festival is due to take place from Wednesday, June 28, to Sunday, July 2.

Anyone interested in joining the committee or finding out more can call Michelle on 07801568732 or e-mail theoakhamfestival@gmail.com. For more details on the event, visit www.oakhamfestival.co.uk