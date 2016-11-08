Oakham in Bloom team renovates memorial garden at All Saints Church

Oakham in Bloom has completed one of its largest projects to date by completely renovating the All Saints Church Memorial Garden.

With shrubs and trees taking over the garden, and struggling as a result of becoming cramped and restricted, parishioners were keen to redesign the garden to provide a tranquil area for remembrance of loved ones.

Oakham in Bloom volunteers were delighted to take on the project, which was funded by Oakham Memorial Trust, a generous donation from a parishioner, and Oakham in Bloom.

Work began several weeks ago with Oakham in Bloom arranging for the old shrubs, trees and plants to carefully be removed without affecting the church building. A new design was created and last weekend the Oakham in Bloom volunteers, together with parishioners, completed the planting.

The plants will start flourishing in the Spring to create a peaceful haven.