Oakham man conquers Man vs Mountain race in aid of Children with Cancer UK

A mortgage broker from Oakham has successfully completed a gruelling 22-mile mountain adventure race to raise cash for charity.

Richard Goodrick, 36, was one of hundreds of people who took part in the Rat Race Man vs Mountain event which saw competitors run, climb, scramble and swim through a course on and around Mount Snowdon, in Wales.

Richard Goodrick, from Oakham, pictured competing in the Man vs Mountain event in Wales EMN-160709-110303001

The father-of-two, who lives in Coleridge Way, was raising money for Children with Cancer UK - the leading national charity dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer.

He was inspired to take on the Man vs Mountain challenge after successfully completing the Rat Race Full Mucker 20-mile obstacle course at Burghley House, Stamford, in May.

He said: “I really enjoyed the Stamford event and was looking for something similar to try and through which I could support a great charity.

“Man vs Mountain caught my eye and although it was an extremely tiring day I’m really glad I entered. The scenery was spectacular and the race itself was really challenging, but I made it.

“Children with Cancer UK is an amazing charity. I have two young daughters and am fortunate because they are perfectly healthy but a lot of people out there aren’t so lucky. I wanted to raise as much as I could for a very worthy cause.”

Runners from across Britain and beyond set off from Caernarfon Castle in relays on the 22-mile run. Obstacles included a 20-foot jump into a quarry pool, a massive slide and the infamous ‘vertical kilometre’. Strong winds and torrential rain forecast for Snowdonia forced organisers to abandon plans for the runners to reach the summit of the mountain itself.

Richard has currently raised around £225 of his £250 target. To support him with a donation for his chosen charity, visit www.justgiving.com/Goodrick