Oakham’s South Street footbridge set to close for refurbishment work

South Street footbridge in Oakham is to close for four days from Monday to Thursday while work is carried out to replace metal panels along the length of the walkway.

The elevated footbridge provides a pedestrian route over the railway line that runs through Oakham, connecting South Street with Braunston Road.

The work that is due to be carried out will replace solid metal panelling with a wire mesh, improving visibility for people who use the bridge and reducing the impact it has on the surrounding area.

Portfolio holder for dighways at Rutland County Council Tony Mathias said: “We know how important improvements to South Street footbridge are to local people and an opportunity has arisen to get these works done sooner than planned. We recognise closing the bridge is not ideal for those who use it but don’t want to delay the work any longer than necessary.

“Currently, the bridge feels very dark and enclosed when you walk across it. Removing the solid panelling and replacing it with a new wire mesh will create a safer, less intimidating environment.”

He said ward members Oliver Bird and Richard Clifton have been keen to do the work for some time.

Pedestrians will need to use the crossings on Brooke Road or Barleythorpe Road instead.