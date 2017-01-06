Oakham stalwart Angie Humphreys shocked to be awarded British Empire Medal

Grandmother-of-two Angie Humphreys has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the community in Oakham.

Mrs Humphreys, 72, was a cub scout leader and treasurer in the town for many years and she and husband Francis set up the Oakham Twinning Association in 1987 – forming a partnership with Barmstedt in Germany.

Angie spent many years as personal assistant to Hambleton Hall Hotel owner Tim Hart, eventually retiring in 2008.

Together with Joyce Lucas she set up the Knit and Natter Club. She has been an Oakham WI member for many years, serving in a number of different officers’ posts and runs the monthly fundraising lottery for Oakham In Bloom.

Angie is also a helper at Oakham’s Knight School, which teaches youngsters morals and respect; and a regular fundraiser for the Rutland branch of Royal Air Forces Association, of which her husband is the standard bearer.

The couple live in Ashwell Road. They have also acted as a host family when children from the Chernobyl area of Ukraine have visited the UK for recuperative holidays.

Angie said: “I was surprised and shocked when told I had been put forward for an honour.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to have been involved with various groups in Oakham over the years. I’ve enjoyed it so much. I’ve worked with many people who are just as committed to the town as I am – the people here are lovely.”