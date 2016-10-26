Parents allow kids to spend over 20 hours at computer over half term

Many parents will let their kids spend more than 20 HOURS in front of a computer screen this half term, according to new research.

And one in six mums and dads (16 per cent) even believe it’s acceptable for kids to use digital devices whilst having a family meal out.

But two-thirds of parents are concerned about a growing over-reliance on electronic devices.

More than half of parents find it “challenging” to keep their kids entertained during half-term.

And with many mums and dads wracking their brains for activities to keep children occupied during the October break, one in 10 admitted they’ll let their children spend more than three hours a day staring at screens.

And, although 56 per cent of parents worry about what their children are looking at, a third still don’t know how to monitor what their children are viewing or what apps and services they are accessing.

More than 1,000 mums and dads were quizzed for software firm Avast about their families screen time and device usage - revealing that both the adults and their kids are spending longer and longer than intended online.

Peter Turner, Senior Vice President of Avast, said: “Perhaps the most worrying finding from our latest research is that there is still over 40 per cent of parents who think their oldest children have too much screen time.

“This suggests a serious lack of control or a problematic responsibility gap.

“The poll also revealed that 25 per cent of parents of children aged 16 and under think their kids are responsible for the data and content on their own digital devices.”

The survey showed that dads are generally less concerned about the impact of devices on their kids than mums, while 16 per cent of adults feel it’s acceptable for kids to stare at their iPads and tablets at family meals.

The most accepted use of devices by children is on long journeys, providing much-needed relief for parents battling the holiday traffic.

Acceptable Use Of Electronic Devices By Children, According To British Parents:

1. When on long journeys (80 per cent)

2. If the weather is too bad outdoors (76 per cent)

3. If it’s genuinely educational (73 per cent)

4. When they are relaxing (72 per cent)

5. If they are playing their favourite games (66 per cent)

6. During family meals out or at home (16 per cent)