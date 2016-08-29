Oliver, four, is winner of tractor model

A four-year-old boy was presented with a model of a tractor after winning a farming question competition at the Rutland County Show in May.

Oliver Watchorn was handed the Massey Ferguson model last Tuesday by Simon Fisher, NFU County Adviser for Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland.

Oliver was joined by his mum, Kelly, Rutland and Stamford NFU group secretary Ashley Oxer and the Melton Mowbray NFU group secretary Steve Jeal.

Oliver is pictured above with mum, Kelly, and NFU county adviser Simon Fisher.