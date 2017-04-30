One hour free parking in Oakham

Visitors to Oakham will be able to park free for one hour in Church Street Car Park from next month.

Starting on Tuesday, Rutland County Council will waive the 40p and 70p short stay charges that normally apply in Church Street car park, meaning people can park there for up to an hour on any day of the week without having to pay.

This is being done by the county council to support the town centre while one hour bays along the High Street are restricted due to continuing utility works.

The 30 minute and one hour parking charges in Church Street car park will be suspended for the duration of works by Western Power and Severn Trent Water, remaining in place until the end of December 2017.

Drivers can also park free for up to an hour in Catmose car park, opposite Rutland County Museum, on Saturdays only.

Visit: www.rutland.gov.uk/parking to find out more.