One more item to tick on bucket list

The caring wife of a Stamford man who died after battling cancer has nearly completed all the challenges on his bucket list with his ashes in tow.

Roger Sismey died aged 63 earlier this year but was unable to complete all the items on the list which he compiled after he was diagnosed with lung cancer in July last year.

Since his death, his determined wife Alex has been completing the challenges in his memory ahead of her burying his ashes at Stamford Cemetery.

Recently she went on a trip to Cadbury World in Birmingham and took him to see Stamford Youth Theatre’s performance of Spamalot at the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, where she went backstage beforehand to meet the cast.

She also visited the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham as Roger always wanted to swim in the sea and visiting the aquarium was the closest thing Alex thought she could do to help him fulfil his wish.

The mum of two only has one item left on the list -‘flying a plane’- which she can do as Stamford pilot, James Bryan has agreed to take her on a flight in his light aircraft.

Alex,45, said: “In a way I feel good to have done it because I always promised him that I would but it feels really sad because each time I do something it is a step closer to his ashes being buried.”

There is one item on Roger’s list that Alex thought she could never tick off - ‘live till Christmas this year’.

But she believes she effectively fulfilled that wish at Cadbury World, when she went on a ride which took her through a chocolate themed world. To Alex’s delight the ride stopped next to a Christmas tree so she was able to take a photograph of Roger’s ashes next to it.

Roger was a member of theatre group, Stamford Pantomime Players and in another heartwarming act, Alex took his ashes on its float during the parade at Stamford Festival last month.