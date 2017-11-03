Online appeal already hits £1,400 mark

An appeal has been launched to raise funds for Richard and Sarah to buy new possessions.

Viv Bradford, a close friend of Richard who has known him since he was born, set up the JustGiving Page, and hopes that the cash will enable them to buy essentials like clothing and toiletries as well as furnishings for a new home.

She initially aimed to raised £500 but has smashed that target already and the appeal is over the £1,400 mark.

Viv, who runs Mrs Bee’s Flower Company in Stamford, said: “ All I want to do is give them a bit of a boost just so they can have something because it will take six months before they can move back into the house. He is like my baby brother, I have known him since he was a baby.

“We have had Stamford people donating physical things but at the moment they do not have anywhere to go. That’s why the JustGiving page is bit easier really.”

“I thought I was pushing my luck asking for £500 but that says something about the community.”

Viv, 49, said there are lots of essential items which need replacing like Richard’s car keys which were melted in the blaze.

l To donate to the appeal, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/viv-bradford-3