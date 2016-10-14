Open door for future students at The Deepings School

The next potential intake of students at The Deepings School had a taste of the opportunities ahead of them during an open day this term.

About 1,000 children and parents visited the school in Deeping St James to see for themselves what could lie in store for them educationally between the ages of 11 and 18.

Visitors were given a guided tour around the school, including maths, English, art and PE departments, as well as its £4 million science department which opened last November.

During a presentation to children and parents, Headteacher Richard Lord said: “The Deepings School is a very welcoming place where students are on track to make good progress and go on to higher studies.

“This is a big school with around 1,600 students, including 200 in the sixth form, and they are really good ambassadors for the school which is one that’s at the heart of the local community.”

Lego robots spark the imaginations of George and Evie Williams, Henry Hussey and Lucas Noble. Photo by Tim Wilson.

The Deepings School is a very welcoming place where students are on track to make good progress and go on to higher studies Richard Lord, headteacher, The Deepings School

Lunchtime choice for Erica Tinnon and Kaye Chawko who are spoilt by school caterers Isabelle Stephens and Lise Barnes. Photo by Tim Wilson.