Open gardens raise funds to help church

Green fingered fans helped to raise almost £3,000 to boost a church with an open garden event.

People could wander round 16 gardens in Billingborough over last weekend with some also having plant stalls, including the gardens of Dorothy Thorpe (above) and Jane and Krys Szokalo (right).

The event was in aid of St Andrew’s Church, in the village, to help cover the costs of its upkeep.

Organiser Karen Weingaertner said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the support, community spirit and generosity shown over the weekend.

“For a small village to raise almost £3,000 is a fantastic achievement, Thank you to all who contributed in any way.”

It was the first time that some of the gardens had opened to the public.

While in the church there was homemade refreshments and a display of work by members of Billingborough Art Group.

Members of Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust were present and there was a working model of Billingborough Railway Station for people to see.

There was approximately 300 visitors to the event over the two days last weekend.

Many were thrilled with a flypast by a Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on the Sunday.