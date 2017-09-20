Opening of £280,000 centre

Darts legend Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams has opened a £280,000 sports and community centre.

He joined Craig Mitchell, the High Sheriff of Rutland, at the opening of the Ketton Sports and Community Centre.

The facility is based on Pit Lane, in Ketton, and the new clubhouse provides rooms for sports clubs to use.

There is also a function room and bar at the building which was opened on Saturday.

Ketton village fete also took place on Saturday with attractions round the new centre.

Alison Couzens, a trustee of the committee behind the centre, said: “Lots of people came to the fete and to see the centre.

“It was a very successful day.

“We are trying to get people in to use the hall. People think the new building is fantastic.”

There has been a sport and community centre on the site for 40 years but it had become worn out.

The work began last October following a lengthy fundraising campaign.

A buy a brick campaign raised more than £14,000 to help cover the cost.

Grants were also obtained via Sport England and the Whitebread Trust among others.

Clubs and teams have already begun to use the centre in Ketton.

A bar is also on offer and it is open 7pm to 11.30pm Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 11.30pm Friday and 11.30am to 11.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors to the fete could enjoy a range of attractions including a bouncy castle and circus skills.

To hire the facilities contact 01780 721507 or enquires@kettonsportsandcommunitycentre.co.uk