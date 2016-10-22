Operation Christmas Child appeal launched in Bourne

It might only be October but the first Christmas appeal in the area has been launched - Operation Christmas Child in Bourne.

The Bourne Corps of the Salvation Army has teamed up with the Samaritan’s Purse, which runs the festive appeal, to help children in need this Christmas.

The aim is to fill a shoebox with toys and school supplies, clothing and hygiene items, which will be delivered to children who otherwise would not get a gift.

Since 1993 Operation Christmas Child has delivered shoeboxes to more than 135 million children in over 150 countries.

Captain Wendy Brown, from Bourne Salvation Army, said: “This year we have decided as a church to support this worthy cause and the simplest gifts can have the greatest impact.

“Please help us to help those children who otherwise would not receive or experience Christmas this year.

“Our charity shop Sally Annes in West Street, Bourne, will be the main drop-off point.”

To get involved, all you need to do is get an empty shoebox, wrap the lid and box separately in festive paper, and fill it with items. These can include toys, school supplies such as stationery items, hygiene items like toothbrush and toothpaste or a bar of soap, or sweets.

You can visit www.samaritans-purse.org.uk for other suggestions and what not to include.

If you feel you are unable to fill a box yourself you can still donate items which will then be packed into boxes.

To help, the Salvation Army can provide shoeboxes and handy guides for what to include from its shop in West Street or its base in Manning Road.

Boxes should be returned by November 12.

l Are you running a festive appeal to help those less fortunate this Christmas? Tell the Mercury by e-mailing smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk