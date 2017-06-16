Kirkby Underwood village fete raises cash for church and hall

Summer fete organisers hope to have raised £1,700 to split between a church and a village hall.

The Kirkby Underwood village fete proved a success at the weekend.

No Caption ABCDE

The day proved a success as crowds of visitors headed to the fete on the Manor House Field.

The overall total raised on the day is still unknown but it is expected to be about £1,700.

The funds will be split evenly between St Mary’s and All Saint’s Church, in the village, and Kirkby Underwood village hall.

Anthony Andrews, of the fete committee, said: “It was a very successful day again this year.

No Caption ABCDE

“The weather was in our favour for the event.

“I think there was more than 100 people at any one time on the field.

“People know that we are a traditional village fete and they like that.

“We are very pleased to have raised so much money at the fete.”

The event is based very much around a traditional fete format. There were games such as welly wrangling for fete visitors to enjoy and to try to win a prize at.

Stalls are also dotted round the field selling items such as cakes and plants to the crowds.

A dog show on the day also attracted 80 entries at the annual fete.

A grand draw was also held at the end of the fete with a top prize of £100.

Anthony felt that the money raised will be placed in the general funds to help with the running of the church and village hall.

A clay pigeon shoot next month is set to boost the amount raised overall by the fete.