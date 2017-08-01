Optician gives help to Chernobyl children

Youngsters from Chernobyl have received a free eye check from Boots The Opticians. A group of 14 children aged between eight and 16-years visited the Stamford opticians last week with the Friends of Chernobyl Children’s charity, in Helpston. Seven of those tested needed glasses and these were provided free by Boots too. Louise Hirst, manager of the practise, said: “It was a really good day and the children were absolutely brilliant and really positive. We were happy to help out.” This is the first time the store has done this but it plans to repeat the event. The Ukrainian children also took away goody bags from Boots.
Optometrist Indy Jose is pictured with children above.Photo: Lee Hellwing
