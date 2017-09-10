Overwhelming response to new development

Lonsdale Park, a new McCarthy and Stone retirement living development in Oakham, is proving to be a success, with more that 40 per cent of apartments sold off-plan ahead of its opening.

Lonsdale Park in Barleythorpe Road will welcome its first homeowners in January 2018 and, when complete, will comprise a collection of 43 one and two bedroom apartments for the over 60s.

With apartments being quickly reserved, the award-winning housebuilder is now urging people who are interested in downsizing in Oakham to reserve without delay, or risk disappointment.

Oakham mayor Michael Haley has officially opened an exclusive off-site marketing suite, which is now open in Mill Street, Oakham. From Tuesday to Saturday, the experienced sales team will be on hand to show the high quality, low maintenance properties available, and offer advice on how to make moving to Lonsdale Park even easier.

Cheryl Bissett, regional sales and marketing director at McCarthy and Stone East Midlands, said: “We have been truly overwhelmed by the fantastic response to our new Lonsdale Park development, which is proving incredibly popular with retirees in the local area. It is great that so many locals have recognised the benefits of moving to a high specification, luxury apartment where all the external maintenance is taken care of and where there is a friendly community of neighbours right on your doorstep.”

Facilities at the development include a homeowners’ lounge; landscaped gardens; an on-site car park; and a guest suite. A house manager will take care of the running of the development; while a security entrance system and 24-hour emergency call points provide peace-of-mind.