Owners will retire as restaurant building goes up for sale

The owners of restaurant Chester’s in Market Deeping have announced their plans for retirement.

Christine and David Weldrake have run the restaurant in Church Street since 2003. Restaurant manager Christine said: “We have had 14 fantastic years at Chester’s with amazing support and friendship from the people of Deeping.”

Head chef David said that the decision had been a difficult one to make, adding: “Many of our regulars have also become good friends and we will both miss running Chester’s but the time has come for us to take a well earned rest.”

The restaurant with rooms is based in a 17th century building, offering indoor and outdoor dining, a large well-equipped catering kitchen and six-bedroom accommodation - with associated bathrooms - including the owners’ own residential area.

Barker Storey Matthews is instructed as the selling agent.

For further details, please contact Barker Storey Matthews on 01733 897722 or e-mail jw@bsm.uk.com .