Pair taken to hospital after breathing-in smoke in blaze at Oakham home

Have your say

Two people were evacuated from a home in Nightingale Way, Oakham after breathing-in smoke in a bedroom blaze.

The pair were taken to Peterborough City Hospital suffering from slight smoke inhalation following the fire which occurred around 8.20pm last night.

There was moderate fire damage to a mattress and curtains and it believed the blaze started as a result of an unattended tea light.

An ambulance was called to the scene due to a man suffering smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from Melton Mowbray and Oakham used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

The fire service said in a statement following the fire: “The fire service advises that tea lights and other naked flames should never be left unattended.

Always extinguish the naked flame should you wish to leave the room where it has been lit.”