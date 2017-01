Police are appealing for information after a car was badly damaged in Stamford.

It is believed a tool was used to smash the glass, while body panels are said to have been kicked in.

Lincolnshire Police said damage was caused in Trinity Road at some point on Saturday night, into the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is possible the vehicle will have to be written off as a result of the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 213 of January 8.