Parkrun celebrates 100th run landmark

Runners pounded the shore of Rutland Water to mark the 100th Parkrun at the venue.

The Rutland Water group was set up on October 21 2015 and it has proved popular

The 100th run by the team was last Saturday.

The 5km run attracts local people plus entrants from around the world who are visiting the area.

The run starts at 9am from Normanton Church.

Manjinder Jagdev, event director for the Rutland run, said: “There is a real community atmosphere at the run.

“We have all different kinds of people coming.”

It is hoped to start a junior group for runners aged four to 14-years to take place on Sundays.

Anyone who would like to be a co-ordinator for the junior event should contact Manjinder on 07400103301 or via manjjagdev@gmail.com