Partnership will benefit students

A drama group and a theatre have entered into a unique partnership to enable even more students to access classes suitable to them.

From September, staff from Wildcats Theatre School will be running a series of classes at Stamford Arts Centre as part of Stamford Youth Theatre.

The aim is to give access to even more students as while there will be elements of the singing that Wildcats is known for, the classes will be aimed at young budding actors.

Caz Dolby said it was a “no brainer” to join forces with Stamford Arts Centre after she was approached by its cultural services team leader Graham Burley to extend the range of classes available at the theatre in St Mary’s Street.

Caz said: “Having worked at the arts centre myself before I started Wildcats, it was always something that I wanted to go back to and I think this is going to be great for everyone involved.

“This is more towards pure acting for those who don’t enjoy the showiness of Wildcats, although there were still be some elements of that like singing.”

As the classes grow in popularity, Caz is hoping to expand the partnership with the arts centre.

“I really believe partnership working is the way forward - this is truly mutually beneficial for not just Wildcats and the arts centre but for arts students as well.”

As well as benefitting from Wildcats trained staff, students on the courses known as Stamford Youth Theatre, will also be able to work towards acting qualifications in the Lamda examinations.

They will also benefit from being able to take part in Wildcats theatre shows - either on stage or backstage.

Jo Dobbs, cultural services audience development manager at the arts centre, added: “By bringing Caz and Wildcats in, we can expand opportunities for people in the area. This is not just for Stamford’s young people - it’s open to everyone from across the area.

“Caz is extremely well-known across the area for providing that high quality of classes and we’re excited to be able to offer these classes at Stamford Arts Centre.”

The classes start at the beginning of September.

Book online at www.stamfordartscentre.com or by telephoning 01780 763203.