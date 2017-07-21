Party for Lucy after winning Heart FM’s Big Town Showdown

Stamford has been officially named the area’s cleverest town thanks to a Heart listener’s super fast responses on the radio station’s daily quiz Big Town Showdown.

Lucy Harris, who lives near Bath Row, participated in the competition in February, beating nearly 100 other towns and villages, including Bourne and Spalding.

Each morning, listeners to Heart Breakfast with Kev and Ros are invited to represent the town or village where they live by answering 10 general knowledge questions against the clock, with a 10 second time penalty given for each incorrect answer.

Super quick Lucy, who works for a consultancy firm in the town, answered all the questions in 33 seconds - topping the leaderboard for months - and had just completed a run through Burghley Park when she took part.

To celebrate Stamford’s victory, Heart organised a summer party on The Meadows this morning (Friday, July 22) which featured a live preview of Madagascar: A Musical Adventure, which will be performed at Stamford Corn Exchange by the students of Wildcats, an ice cream van and distinguished local guests. The event was broadcast live on Heart Breakfast with Kev and Ros and hosted by producer Josh Lovatt.

With daughter Mathilda, a Malcolm Sargent Primary School pupil, the pair listen to the quiz every morning.

Lucy said of her win: “I thought it felt pretty good at the time but we’ve been listening to make sure no-one beats me. It really was luck though - I just knew my questions.”

She said she enjoyed her party - apart from learning the quickest time the quiz has ever been completed is 28 seconds over the 13 seasons it’s been running. “I don’t think I could beat that,” Lucy admitted.

Big Town Showdown returns for a new season in September and you can hear it on Heart each morning at 8.35am on 102.7 FM, DAB and online.

Lucy’s 10 questions: 1. Which Jimmy hosts 8 Out Of 10 Cats? A: Carr, 2. Ed Sheeran sings Shape Of… what? A: You, 3. The Superbowl is associated with which American sport? A: Football, 4. In which city would you find Big Ben? London, 5. What is 8 x 2 + 2? A: 18, 6. What date is Valentine’s Day? A: 14th February, 7. Who is Kate Middleton’s sister? A: Pippa, 8. What is on the A1 – Sawtry or Stansted? A: Sawtry, 9. What is the tallest land animal on Earth? A: Giraffe, 10. Which is bigger – the sun or the moon? A: The sun