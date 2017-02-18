Party to mark 107th birthday

A tea party was held at a Stamford care home to mark the 107th birthday of one its residents.

Edna Fessey reached the impressive milestone on Sunday, February 12 and was joined by family members for a celebration.

Edna has been a resident at the Priory Court Care Home, in Priory Road, for the past five years. Prior to that she lived with daughter Tanya Collingwood, 72.

Tanya, who lives in Girton Way, Stamford, said: “A lovely tea party was held to mark the occasion and we all sang happy birthday and raised a glass to toast mum on her special day.

“It’s an amazing achievement to reach 107 – I don’t think there’s any real secret, but she has a great sense of humour and has never drunk alcohol.”

Edna now has four birthday cards from Her Majesty The Queen as they are sent once the recipient turns 100, again at 105, and then every year after that.

Edna grew up in a military family and was born in 1910 at Colchester Barracks.

On her 100th birthday, she was treated to a ride in a tank at RAF Wittering.

Edna moved to the Stamford area over 30 years ago from Stratford-Upon-Avon to be closer to her family after her husband Joseph died aged 70.

The couple had two children – Tanya, and Bruce, 74, who lives in Bristol.

Edna is very settled at Priory Court.

She has six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great, great grandson.