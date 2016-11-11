Pay your respects to those who died in war

Remembrance services will be held across the area on Sunday to honour the fallen and two minutes’ silences will be held at 11am today.

On Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12, the Legion will have a marquee in Stamford High Street. Military dogs and their handlers will be present on both days to greet members of the public and they will be joined by army cadets on the Saturday.

A service of remembrance will be held at the war memorial in Broad Street, at 11am on November 11 and there will be a parade through the town on Sunday, November 13. Participants should meet in Star Lane at 10.30am ready for an 11am start.

The Bourne branch of The Royal British Legion will be holding its annual service of remembrance and parade on Sunday, November 13, leaving the bus station at 10.20am. Members of the public wishing to march on the parade are welcome and should report to the parade marshal at the bus station by 10am.

Those who would like to lay their own private wreath as part of the remembrance service are asked to speak to the stewards at the entrance to the Memorial Gardens by 10.35am.

The service will commence at 10.45am, with the two minutes silence being observed at 11am, followed by a service in the Abbey Church.

The Ryhall and District branch of The Royal British Legion will be parading in the village for the final time at 10.30am on Remembrance Sunday. The branch has been in existence since the 1930s, but an ageing membership and a struggle recruiting new members has led to the decision to close it down. Following the parade, there will be a celebratory lunch in the Green Dragon pub.

There will be short act of remembrance in Oakham’s High Street, adjacent to Crown Walk on Friday, November 11. Those wishing to attend should be in position no later than 10.45am.

Oakham's annual service of remembrance, will take place in All Saints’ Church, at 2.30pm, on Sunday, November 13. Prior to the service, the military and other contingents will form up in Oakham Market Place and march along High Street into Church Street to All Saint’s Church. Immediately following the service, a formal wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the town’s war memorial.

The marching contingents will then proceed from Church Street to the Market Place, and the Lord Lieutenant will take the salute from the saluting base, which will be on the south side of High Street in the region of the Congregational Church. The parade will dismiss in the Market Place.

Rutland Concert Band, together with Rutland Choral Society, will present a programme of music for remembrance from 7.30pm on Saturday, November 12 in All Saints’ Church, Oakham.

The programme will include works by Holst, Elgar, Coates and John Williams. Tickets are £5 from Oakham Wines, High Street, Oakham, on the door or can be reserved by e-mailing rutlandconcertband@gmail.com All proceeds from this concert will be donated to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.