Peddling fast to help with medical research

Cash was raised for medical research through pedal power.

The Spinaton at the Borderville Sports Centre in Stamford on Sunday November 12 saw 72 people raise cash for Action Medical Research by taking part in spinning classes, high-intensity workouts completed on exercise bikes.

Through the six back-to-back sessions £530 was raised for the charity, which funds research into conditions which affect children and pregnant women.

Stephen Mansell an ambassador for the charity, who teamed up with personal trainer Ed Gladstone to organise the event, said:“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed it, they threw themselves into it.

“People put more money in than they should have done. If you did all the sessions we charged £30 but some people put in £40 or £50.”