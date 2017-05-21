Pensioner marks 90th birthday with skydive

A brave pensioner made sure she had a birthday to remember when she took to the sky and plunged thousands of feet.

Dorothy Pridmore turned 90 on Thursday and last Sunday at Sibson Airfield she took part in a tandem skydive to mark the momentous occasion.

What’s more, the pensioner raised nearly £4,000 through the skydive for Alzheimer’s Research UK, a charity she has been very fond of following the death of her husband Geoff, who suffered from dementia.

Dorothy, who is from Ketton, said: “I cannot say that I wasn’t nervous stepping out of the plane but after that I absolutely enjoyed it. Looking at the ground and seeing all the patchwork and roads and cars was fantastic.

“It was really great when the canopy came open and then everything slowed down a bit - you can see everything on the ground and everything looks so small.”

Dorothy had planned to do the jump on Saturday but was unable to as heavy cloud cover meant it was unable to go ahead.

“It was a bit depressing having it delayed but there was too much cloud on Saturday,” she said.

Dorothy completed the skydive alongside several other people who were raising cash for the charity but i the pensioner who raised more than anyone else.

Dorothy explained: “The lady from Alzheimer’s Research said that I had raised more money than other people, she said that I had done very well indeed.

“Even if you didn’t raise a lot of money, it all helps with research and that’s why they need it.”

Dorothy is an avid teddy bear collector and had hoped to bring Little Ted, one of the toys in her collection, along with her but there was no room for him in her skydive suit so he stayed safely on the ground with her family.

To sponsor Dorothy visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com.