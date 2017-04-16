People from Stamford, Rutland and Bourne take on London Marathon

Runners from across the area will be pulling on their running shoes to join the thousands taking part in the London Marathon next week,

Siblings Georgie, 23, and Cameron Brookes, decided to run the marathon together so they could raise cash for a charity which is close to their hearts.

London Marathon 2017.

The two will be running in aid of Loros, which supports people with terminal illnesses, after a close family friend died after battling cancer.

And there has been some friendly rivalry between the two, who both grew up in Stamford,in the run-up to the event, with both confident they will be able to finish ahead of the other.

Cameron, a former student at Stamford School, said: “We won’t be running side-by-side - I will be ahead.”

Georgie said: “It is nice to do it with him, we have a bit of competition over who is going to win. There is a lot of banter.”

Cameron studies sports coaching at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge and has been keeping himself fit by doing the Cambridge Half Marathon in February, playing for his university football team and for Oakham United FC.

Georgie, who lives in Leicester, has recently completed a 17-mile run and is no stranger to long-distance running having completed the Race to the King double marathon in the South Downs last year with her mum Katie.

Taking part in this year’s event is all the more special for Georgie as she has unsuccessfully tried for a place in the marathon every year since 2014 via the ballot process.

Her dream came true when the pair were given charity places for Loros.

Loros cares for 2,500 terminally-ill people across Rutland, Leicester and Leicester shire each year, and Georgie thought running to raise cash for them was a great way of giving back to the area where the pair grew up. To make a donation visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/team/cameronandgeorgie

Hambleton couple Neil and Yvonne Spencer will be taking part in the event to raise cash for Headway, which supports people with head injuries.

Taking on the marathon has been on Neil’s bucket list for many years, while Yvonne, 54, is a keen runner and has completed the event before as well as the Brighton Marathon.

Neil, 67, said: “I have wanted to do it for a long, long time.

“We are very excited, we both are because the atmosphere down there is absolutely fantastic. We are going to be doing something which is going to help someone as well - it is not just running around - it is raising money to help this charity.”

Neil, who works as a gardener and Yvonne who is a gift buyer at Gates Garden Centre in Cold Overton, plan to run the race at a steady pace and not try and keep up with those who start at a blistering pace.

“The thing is to run at your own pace and not be dragged on with the other competitors because by the time they come to the end they are walking.”

Neil only took up running recently but is enjoying training with his wife.

Neil said they chose to support Headway because it does good work in the area.

He said: “It is a local charity and we think it is a worthwhile cause.”

To donate visit virginmoneygiving.com/YvonneSpencer

Bourne man Stephen Gabbutt has clocked up a whopping 350 miles in training for the London Marathon. He’s completed five in two years.

Stephen, 42, raised almost £3,000 for charity last year, and he is raising cash for Climb, the National Information and Advice Centre as it supports a family friend, a three-year-old girl who suffers from Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) - an inherited disorder of the adrenal gland.

Stephen, who works as an International Standards Auditor, said: “I love running marathons and I love raising money to help charities close to my heart.”

Stephen was a late comer to marathons as he only took up running aged 40.

He said: “I came to marathon running late in life, 40 years old to be exact as a bit of a bucket list thing, a sort of mid-life crisis. But since my first marathon in Loch Ness I’ve completed five more, all for charity.”

As part of his training, Stephen has ran at least 15 half marathons.

Last week he took part in the Brighton Marathon and completed it in three hours and forty two minutes but it was a miracle he managed to take part in the event.

On the Wednesday before the race, he accidentally broke his little toe getting out of the shower and the next day he twisted his back after swinging a heavy bag around his shoulders - but still managed to get to the start line and complete the course.

If you would like to donate to Stephen then visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Stephen-GabbuttBrightonandLondon