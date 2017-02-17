Peppa Pig delights young customers at Bourne’s Tesco store

The delight on five-year-old Hollie Lunn’s face is clear to see as she meets her television hero Peppa Pig at Tesco in Bourne at the weekend with store manager Ellen Frost.

Peppa caused quite a stir as she met, mingled and posed for photographs with the excited children throughout the day at the store in Cherry Holt Road. The day of fun also included face painting and a craft workshop where children could create their own animal masks.

Store manager Ellen said: “The event was absolutely fantastic. Peppa was a real crowd pleaser and all the children and adults had lots of fun. It was also lovely to see children getting involved creating their own animal masks.”