Performers launch Stamford Skate School

Youngsters are being offered the chance to take up an exciting new pastime by a showbusiness couple who have moved to Stamford to raise their family.

Jason and Laura Gray, who moved to their home in Banks Crescent in the summer, are the new faces behind Stamford Skate School, based at the Borderville sports centre in Ryhall Road.

The roller skating classes have proved popular with youngsters aged between four and 16, and the number attending the Satuday sessions has doubled in just a few weeks to more than 30.

Jason, 30, who is coaching the children in the skills he honed from a stint in the theatre show Starlight Express, says the classes are great fun.

He said: “Most of the children who come along are aged 12 and 13. We teach them different roller skating techniques and styles and we also play games and do some tricks.

“Roller skating has seen sharp rises and falls in popularity over the years, but it seems to be very popular at the moment.

“As well as learning to skate, youngsters coming to the school make friends, get plenty of exercise and have fun. We aim to make our sessions a bit different as well, because the children learn techniques not just for roller skating, but for performing. It’s a rich, creative environment and they rapidly make progress, so it’s very rewarding for them.”

Jason and Laura met when they both studied at Cambridge Performing Arts.

After qualifying, the versatile performers worked in the UK and abroad, and on cruise ships, before Jason landed a role in a long-running production of Starlight Express in Germany.

Now, with their young son aged 18 months and another baby on the way, the couple have decided it’s time to settle down.

Jason said: “We have spent the last 10 years working as performers in international touring productions and west end shows and are now focusing on teaching the skills we have learned along the way.”

“My last show was Starlight Express, which all takes place on roller skates, and now I am really enjoying passing on the skills to the next generation.”

Stamford Skate School holds classes on Saturdays in term time for beginners from noon to 1pm and for intermediate and advanced skaters from 1pm to 2pm.

Future plans include adult sessions and classes based on performance and dance moves. For more, visit Stamford Skate School on facebook, or e-mail Jason at contact@theskatecompany.com