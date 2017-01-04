Person dies after house fire in Cottesmore

A person has died in hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Cottesmore earlier today (Wednesday, January 4).

Four fire appliances from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, including two from Oakham, were called to the property in Cottesmore in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters, supported by the on-call doctor from Kendrew Barracks, entered the property and rescued a person who was trapped inside. Sadly however, the occupant later died in hospital. No details have yet been released on the age of the person or whether it was a male or female.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue said: “This is a terrible tragedy and the thoughts of the Fire and Rescue Service are with the family, friends and acquaintances of the deceased. We are

fortunate that this type of tragedy happens very infrequently.”

The cause of the fire is being jointly investigated by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Leicestershire Police.

The spokesman added: “At this time, we have not been able to establish if the premises contained working smoke detectors.

“Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service staff will be working in the Cottesmore area during the next few days, to provide reassurance and advice to residents about how they can avoid a similar scenario.”

He said further information would be released once the investigations have finished.

A wide range of tips on how to keep yourself and your home safe from fire are available on Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Services website which can be found by visiting http://www.leicestershire-fire.gov.uk