Peterborough and Cambridgeshire councils to scrutinise hospital merger

Two councils are to join forces to scrutinise the closer working between two local hospitals.

Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council will be forming a Joint Health Scrutiny Committee to consider the proposed collaboration of Hinchingbrooke Health Care NHS Trust and Peterborough & Stamford Hospital Foundation Trust.

The Joint Committee Chairmen are encouraging questions from the local community and request that speakers register their intention to speak by contacting the Democratic Services Officer no later than noon three working days before the meeting.

The first meeting of this Joint Committee is scheduled for Monday, October 17 at 6pm at Peterborough Town Hall, Bridge Street.

For more information about this meeting, including access arrangements and facilities for people with disabilities, please contact Phillipa Turvey at Peterborough City Council, Democratic Services, on 01733 452460 or email philippa.turvey@peterborough.gov.uk.

The Joint Health Committee Papers and documents for October 17 can be found here http://democracy.peterborough.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?MId=3817.