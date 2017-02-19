Peterborough City Hospital praised for breast feeding support

Maternity staff at Peterborough City Hospital have celebrated their reaccreditation from the Unicef Baby Friendly Initiative.

The Baby Friendly Initiative is a worldwide programme of the World Health Organization and UNICEF. It was established in 1992 to encourage maternity hospitals to implement the ‘Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding’ and to practise in accordance with the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes.

Cathy Rai, infant feeding coordinator, said: “We have worked extremely hard to ensure we give mothers the support, information and encouragement they need.

“The hospital has achieved level three status and we are thrilled that we can provide such a high level of support for breastfeeding, which will hopefully result in higher success rates across the city.”