Pets As Therapy charity receives a share of proceeds from Stamford Dog Show

Mayor of Stamford John Dawson with Pets as Therapy volunteer Rosemary Wooler and Jessie the labrador receiving a cheque from Stamford Dog Show with Roger Ing, Rev Andy Fyall and Conan Lewis from the show. EMN-161118-151147009

A cheque for £500 has been presented to the Pets As Therapy charity by the organisers of Stamford Dog Show.

The event, held in September, raised a total £2,500 – £2,000 of which will be put towards Stamford Methodist Church’s overseas aid projects. The remaining £500 was presented to Pets As Therapy, a national charity providing therapeutic animal visits to care homes, hospitals and hospices. Volunteers take their cats and dogs to visit more than six million people a year. Research shows that stroking, playing with, feeding animals is good for health and can reduce stress.