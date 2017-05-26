Phase two of hospital revamp nears end

Stamford Hospital is undergoing a £2m redevelopment programme so it can expand services and deliver more modern standards of clinical care for patients.

Phase two of the project is due to complete on Friday, June 9.

Matron and site manager Sue Brooks is leading the project.

She said: “This is an exciting time for patients and staff. Completed works are already making a huge difference to patients who are making good use of our new MRI scanner and purpose-built pain management suite, which relocated from one side of the hospital to the other.

“Together with our new physiotherapy gym, outpatients department and waiting rooms, we are really improving patient experience.

“We’re looking forward to completion of the next phase that will deliver a refurbished health clinic and expanded Phlebotomy area. New flooring and lighting has been installed in the main outpatients corridor. This is work in progress and will continue over the next few weekends.

“In preparation for the final phase of works, our reception desk will move to its temporary home in Clinic D. This will be for a few weeks while the reception area is completely gutted and upgraded.”

Phases two and three will deliver:

l complete refurbishment of the old health clinic

l an enlarged purpose-built Phlebotomy area

l a new Chemotherapy and Lymphoedema suite

l a new administration suite

l a new imaging booking office

l refurbishment and redecoration of existing corridors and reception area

Sue added: “We are extremely grateful to the Friends of Stamford Hospital, who have supported the project from day one. Their continued support includes £10,000 towards extra equipment for the MRI scanner and help with décor and facilities. More recently, they donated children’s play items that will keep little ones occupied when they visit our clinics.”

The redevelopment programme will complete at the end of July.

