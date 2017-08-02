Photo shop opens in supermarket

A photo shop has returned to Stamford after an absence of about eight years.

Max Spielmann which is located inside the town’s Morrisons store opened on Saturday. July 22 and has created two jobs.

The shop was once a familiar brand in Stamford having had a shop on the High Street, which closed about eight years ago and was located in the unit now owned by Cafe Black.

Max Spielmann, which has 1,600 branches across the country, offers a wide range of services including photo printing, passport photos and converting VHS to DVDs.

It also can personalise a range of items including phone covers and mugs by placing people’s favourite images on them.

Stephen White, area development manager for Max Spielmann, said in a message to customers: “We are a family run business, we are very much about customer service and we very much look forward to meeting you all.”

Stephen explained the store has an “upside down management” ethos which allows its staff to have freedom to make their own choices.

“We have a ‘yes culture’ so we do try and please all of our customers. We don’t call our staff staff, we call them colleagues.

“We try to allow them to run the business as they would like to run their own business. If they thought they were going to raise money, they can go into local schools.

“If they want to discount items in store they can do that in store. We are not about ripping people off, it is about trust.”

He said he was pleased to see a recent upsurge in people wanting personalised photo prints, adding: “It is great that people are going back to history.”