Pilots to fly Boeing 737-800 simulator for seven days and nights to raise cash for Magpas Air Ambulance

Pilots will complete a gruelling seven-day and night sponsored flight around the world – in a Boeing 737-800 simulator.

A team from Jet Sim School, based at Sibson Airfield, will be raising funds for emergency medical charity Magpas Air Ambulance.

The annual ‘World Flight’ event, now in its 17th year, sees teams of simulator pilots from across the globe covering 37,153 miles, flying actual airline routes and with ‘real time’ air traffic control provided by VATSIM.net. They will fly in real world weather conditions.

Team JetSim will be flying in Jet Sim School’s Boeing 737-800 simulator and the flight will be live streamed on Twitch (www.twitch.tv/ jetsimsch), so anyone can watch and interact with the pilots, ask questions or comment on the route.

Alternatively, guests are welcome to see first-hand the team in action at the Jet Sim School, at Sibson Airfield, from 11pm on November 5, until 9am on November 12.

And, as team member and founder of Jet Sim School, Jonathan Lockton explains, money raised during the flight will go towards helping a very worthy local cause.

He said: “Our target is to raise £3,000 for Magpas Air Ambulance which provides crucial lifesaving care by land and air to patients in life-threatening emergencies.

“Some of the UK’s leading doctors and paramedics volunteer their own time to work with Magpas, supporting the ambulance service by providing advanced medical care when time is of the essence. In 2015 1 in 4 callouts were to people in cardiac arrest, and the most frequent callout was to attend a road traffic collision.

“The Magpas medical team receive enhanced training which allows them to offer procedures and treatments at the scene, like general anaesthetic, which are usually only available in hospital. This means that the frontline care they deliver doesn’t just save lives, it helps seriously ill and injured people return to a good quality of life. Magpas isn’t a state-funded service and relies on generous public donations to continue saving lives. It cost over £3million to operate the service in 2015 alone.”

Anyone wishing to help JetSim raise money for Magpas can visit the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/JetSimWorld flight2016, or alternatively text JSIM73 (followed by the amount you wish to donate) to 70070 e.g. JSIM73 £10.