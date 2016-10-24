Plan for two new homes on Stamford estate refused by councillors

Councillors voted by a majority of one to refuse a plan for two homes on open space on a Stamford estate.

Eight members of the Development Control Committee of South Kesteven District Council voted for refusal and seven against after discussing the plan for two semi-detached houses on land off Melrose Close at a meeting on Tuesday.

Council officers had recommended approval of the plan, saying the small piece of land was of low amenity value.

But Coun Judy Stevens said permitting the plan could leave other spaces on the estate open to development. Coun Helen Powell, who proposed the application be refused, described the open spaces as the ‘green lungs’ of the estate and said they must be protected for the well-being of the residents.

Coun Robert Reid said he could not support refusal of the application. He said: “That area is clearly neglected and I don’t see too much community support for that particular area. It has been mentioned that our green open spaces should be look at on their own individual merit. This one clearly just isn’t loved.”