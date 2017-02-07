Plan revealed to formally merge three Stamford GP surgeries

Three Stamford GP practices, which are all part of the Lakeside Healthcare Group, are consulting on plans to formally merge their patients’ lists.

The practices – St Mary’s Medical Centre, Sheepmarket Surgery, and The Little Surgery – currently provide healthcare to 32,000 registered patients in Stamford.

The proposed merger would create one practice that would continue to operate from St Mary’s Medical Centre and Sheepmarket Surgery.

The Little Surgery would close and its patients would have their choice of the two sites to receive their care.

It is proposed that The Little Surgery team would become part of the team at Sheepmarket Surgery. In addition, patients would be able to take advantage of a wider and more specialised range of services offered by a wider range of clinical staff.

By merging the three separate lists into a single list, the plan is to:

*Improve the range and quality of services available to patients through primary care services built around the needs of the population.

*Improve patient choice, while retaining the ability to see your own GP or the same member of the clinical team.

*Improve access to healthcare services and to offer more extended opening hours that support the needs of patients.

*Offer more tailored care to patients, especially those with long-term medical conditions.

*Offer a new same-day service, with more appointments for patients with more urgent medical needs.

*Offer an improved home visiting service based on the ability of the wider group of clinical staff to travel away from their surgeries.

*Support new ways of working within the NHS, such as the GP Five Year Forward plan and local Sustainability and Transformation Plans.

The practices have written to every household registered with them asking for their views on the proposed merger.

Patients are able to collect and complete a survey at their local practice and there is also an online survey for registered patients available at the practice websites: www.stmarysmedicalcentre.org.uk, www.sheepmarketsurgery.co.uk, and www.littlesurgery.com

The consultation began on February 1 and will last for 90 days, ending on May 1.

In addition to the written consultation process, the practices will be holding three open events in Stamford where patients will be able to hear more about the proposed merger and the benefits for patients and their future care models.

Dr Miles Langdon, partner at St Mary’s Medical Centre, Stamford, said: “We really would encourage all of our patients to let us know their views on the proposed merger of our practices. The merger would see a number of advantages for our patients including access to a wider range of healthcare professionals, extended opening hours and care closer to home. This is an exciting time for the development of healthcare in the Stamford area and this merger would allow us to develop the already high quality care that we provide for our patients.”

Professor Robert Harris, partner and chief executive of Lakeside Healthcare Group, said: “This is a very important first step in transforming healthcare services in Stamford.

“By bringing together all clinical staff in Stamford to work as a single team across the existing surgeries and bringing together all patients in a single clinical list, will mean we can much better serve the growing and increasingly complex needs of our patients.

“We have very exciting future plans for much greater local NHS service provision in Stamford and we look forward to working with patients, patient groups and our health and care partners to bring the very best in medical care to the town.”