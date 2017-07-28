Plans for 196 homes are given go ahead

Plans for 196 homes in Stamford have been given the green light despite concerns about the standard of landscaping at the site where they will be built.

The homes, of which 72 will be affordable, are part of ‘phase two’ of Taylor Wimpey’s three phase 400 property development at the Exeter Fields site, which is located between Tinwell Road and Empingham Road.

The plans were passed on Tuesday at South Kesteven District Council’s development management committee meeting, with all councillors, with the exception of Robert Reid (Con) who abstained, voting in favour of the proposals.

Coun Mike Exton (Con) said during a break in the meeting he was delighted that the plans had been passed and he hoped employers set up business on a section of the Exeter Fields site which has been designated for employment use.

He said: “In years to come if there is no employment you get no new houses.”

Taylor Wimpey built 70 homes in the first phase at Exeter Fields, with 134 homes set to be constructed in the next phase.

The developer has completed landscaping work on the site during the first phase of construction which will extended as part of phase two.

Although the plans were passed, some councillors expressed concerns that Taylor Wimpey had done a poor job landscaping the site and claimed that plants and trees planted by the developer had died.

Coun Brenda Sumner (Con) said she was disappointed with the state of the site’s grass areas.

Coun Judy Stevens (Ind), said: “Frankly what I have seen isn’t filling me with confidence because most of it is dead.”

Paul Milne, the planning officer from the council who recommended the application was passed, responded to councillor Steven’s criticism by explaining that the landscaping had not been effective due to construction on the site and by saying that one of the conditions of the application is that ‘any planted trees which die within a period of five years of them being placed are replaced’.

Affordable homes on the site will range from one bedroom to three bedroom properties while the others on the site will have two to five bedrooms.