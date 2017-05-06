Plans for 35 new homes in Greetham

Partnership housing developer Lovell is set to build 35 much-needed new homes in Greetham.

The £7.25m housing development will create 23 homes for sale by Lovell and 12 affordable homes in the village which is six miles from Oakham.

A mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom houses, it will regenerate a brownfield site previously occupied by the former Greetham Garden Centre in Oakham Road. The affordable homes will be owned and managed by Waterloo Housing Group.

The development, off Greetham Road, will create a range of different house styles, which have been carefully selected to meet local housing needs. The homes are designed to be sympathetic to the architectural character of existing village properties, with stone and slate among traditional materials which will be used in their construction.

The Lovell team are starting work this month with the overall scheme set to be finished in December 2018.

Lovell regional managing director Robert Adams said: “We’re extremely pleased to be bringing these attractive properties to Greetham, providing both homes for sale and affordable homes for Waterloo Housing Group.

“This high-quality development will deliver a range of homes of different sizes with something to suit both couples and families and offers all the benefits of living in a thriving village community.”

Anthony Riley, Waterloo housing group director of development and operations, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working in partnership with Lovell to deliver these new homes in Greetham.

“It is wonderful to see affordable new homes being built to meet local housing needs.”

