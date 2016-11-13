Plans go on display for refurbishment of Oakham Library

Plans have gone on display at Oakham Library showing how it will benefit from an extensive programme of work to improve services and facilities at the site.

Oakham Library was built in 1972 and is the largest of Rutland’s libraries. The service is incredibly well-used, receiving about 90,000 visits every year, but has changed very little since it first opened.

Earlier this year Rutland County Council agreed to invest up to £280,000 in Oakham Library to refurbish facilities and ensure it can continue to serve residents over the next 25 years.

This will include work to the lighting, flooring, ceiling and electrics, as well as repairs to the roofing outside.

The nature of this work means the library will need to close its doors for several months. As a result, Oakham Library services will temporarily move to Rutland County Museum but will return to normal as soon as the refurbishment is complete.

Portfolio holder for culture at Rutland County Council Oliver Hemsley (Con), said: “Oakham Library provides a fantastic array of services for people of all ages and is a real asset to our community. This is reflected in the library’s popularity and is one of the main reasons we are making such a significant investment in the future of the building.

“We need to relocate library services to the exhibition space at Rutland County Museum for a short time, while we have builders and contractors on site, but once the work is done people can look forward to returning to a much improved library with better facilities for adults, children and young people.”

Oakham Library will be closed to members of the public from December 15 as work begins on site. The museum-based library service will open less than a week later on December 21.

The museum will extend its opening hours from four to six days a week to accommodate the library but will continue to operate as normal, although no special exhibitions will take place.

There will be a broad range of books from each subject matter at the museum - and anyone who wants a book not displayed can request it as normal.

All refurbishment work is due to be completed by July 2017, after which the service will move back to the Oakham Library building.