Plans in for M&S Foodhall in town

Plans have finally been submitted to turn the empty Co-op store in Bourne into a Marks and Spencer Foodhall.

South Kesteven District Council received the application earlier this month to divide the unit in the Burghley Centre into two.

The larger of the units will be occupied by Marks and Spencer, as reported in the Mercury in May.

The application, which has been submitted by Wayshop 1 Ltd seeks to make alterations to the unit, both inside and outside, including the installation of new signage, and install some trolley bays in the car park.

The application states: “With regards to the proposed external changes, overall these will be positive additions to the building reflecting new investment and which are necessary for M&S’s proposed use of the building.”

It goes onto state that it’s not thought the changes would have a negative visual impact.

It is not yet known when the planning application will be discussed by South Kesteven District Council.

In May, a spokesman for M&S told the Mercury: “We’re hoping to bring the very best of M&S food to customers in Bourne with a new foodhall, subject to planning permission.

“We look forward to updating the community soon.”

M&S, which already has a Foodhall in Stamford High Street, did not respond to a request by the Mercury for an updated comment.

In May, the move was welcomed by Bourne mayor Paul Fellows. He said: “I support the idea of M&S absolutely. Hopefully this will go through as it’s perfect for the town.”

Paul Ross, chairman of Bourne in Business, added: “It’s absolutely brilliant that M&S is coming to Bourne as we need big names on the High Street.”