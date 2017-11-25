Plenty of festive cheer in towns

Festive cheer will descend on Stamford and Market Deeping on Sunday, November 26 when both towns will switch on their Christmas lights following a day of shopping and family entertainment.

The popular traditional Stamford Christmas Festival will be returning to High Street, Ironmonger Street, Broad Street, Red Lion Square and Sheep Market and many of the exclusive and independent traders will be welcoming customers through their doors.

Throughout the day Punch and Judy shows, school choirs, Santa’s Grotto, real reindeers and a children’s fun fair will provide entertainment for all the family.

The Festival will start at 10am. For more information please townhall@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk or visit www.stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk

Using the historic market place as a backdrop, Market Deeping's Christmas Market will be open from 10am and include stalls selling food, drink and gifts as well as the traditional market and craft stalls. Many of the shops, businesses, pubs and restaurants will also be open.

Local groups and schools, a fun fair and Santa will entertainment and the town hall chambers will house the festival of Christmas trees.

For more information contact Market Deeping town clerk: 01778 343170 or mdtc.deputyclerk@btconnect.com